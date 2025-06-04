Wike Storms Ile-Ife For OAU Lecture

Share

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, would storm the ancient Kingdom of Ile-Ife, on Thursday, to deliver the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) distinguished personality lecture.

Wike is expected to speak on “Nigeria Of Our Dreams” at the lecture, which will hold at the Oduduwa Hall, OAU campus.

An official statement from Wike’s Media aide, Lere Olayinka disclosed that the letter inviting him to deliver the lecture was dated April 14, 2025, and signed by the OAU Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mr K. A. Bakare.

According to him, the letter reads; “This lecture is an esteemed platform through which the University engages accomplished leaders and eminent personalities whose contributions to public service and national development are widely acknowledged and deeply valued.

“It is against this backdrop that the Council and Management of our University unanimously resolved to invite Your Excellency, in recognition of your distinguished career in good administration, governance, and infrastructural development, as well as your unwavering commitment to the rule of law, and your impactful leadership across all sectors of our national life.

“You are at liberty to speak on ‘Nigeria of our Dreams’ or any other topic of your choice.

“We believe that your presence and insights will not only contribute to knowledge but will also inspire a renewed sense of purpose in our collective quest for excellence in university governance.”

