Former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has applauded the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, for supporting him during what he described as a difficult period of political isolation after his removal as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oshiomhole, made this revelation, in Benin City during the distribution of 54 construction equipment to the 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State.

Speaking at the event, the former Governor reflected on the circumstances surrounding his exit from the party’s national leadership.

According to him, several party members distanced themselves from him following his removal, leaving him largely isolated.

He explained that while many stayed away, Wike, an opposition political party member reached out and extended an invitation to him.

“After I was dismissed as APC National Chairman, I became lonely, abandoned by my own party. People were afraid to visit me then because it could be termed anti-party.

“But I got a call from a rare Nigerian who identifies with those who are lonely, and he invited me to Port Harcourt to commission a flyover.

“Can you imagine? And that was not enough, this Minister honoured me with the highest honour of Rivers State,” Oshiomhole said.

The former Labour leader noted that although Wike once admitted to having “celebrated” his political challenges, the FCT minister ultimately gave him renewed confidence at a low point in his career.

“So, if I dey do yanga, it’s because I have a minister that can identify with me when I was removed from my job,” he said.

He also applauded Wike’s leadership style and political influence, particularly referencing the recent local government elections in the FCT.

“If anybody was in doubt, he did the one that yesterday when his party came second after the APC. To take second after APC, no issue. Particularly where some people did not over 100,” Oshiomhole said.

Describing Wike’s role in national governance, Oshiomhole said the minister’s appointment marked a significant moment for the South-South region.

He described Wike as “the first person from our geopolitical zone, South South, to go to Abuja as a city minister and minister in a way that has refined and redefined the concept of development.”

Oshiomhole further commended the relationship between Wike and leaders in Edo State, expressing appreciation for the continued collaboration.

“I want to congratulate you. And I want to thank our governor for sustaining the friendship with the Minister of FCT,” he added.