Wike Stands Expelled, Can’t Speak For Pdp – Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has declared that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is no longer a member of the party.

George, in a statement, said Wike was expelled during the party’s convention in Ibadan last November.

“He was not the only one. Other characters were expelled with him. Their expulsion still stands as of today.

“So, it doesn’t make any sense for him to be using Federal Government agents, from Abuja to Rivers State, to intimidate Nigerians and claim to be speaking on behalf of a faction of the PDP. He is no longer our member.”

George, who blamed the Presidency, INEC and the judiciary for Wike’s alleged excesses, again advised President Bola Tinubu to caution the minister before it is too late.

“Wike’s conduct during Saturday’s election in Abuja was a complete embarrassment to the good people of this country.

“In a viral video, he was seen addressing supporters of the All Progressives Congress at a polling unit and openly boasting that, after voting, they should leave the rest for him.

“It is absolutely impossible for Wike to be behaving like a power-drunk fellow this way without the backing of Mr President.

“What Tinubu needs to realise is that this is his administration till 2027, not Wike’s. That Tinubu continues to allow Wike to behave this way shows that the President is not a good student of history.

“Some of the characters used in the First Republic to destroy that era—nobody talks about them again, but everybody remembers the cover given to them by the Prime Minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

“Mr President, when the chips are down, you will carry your cross alone. You may be happy now with the way Wike is dealing with your so-called enemies and trying to destroy opposition parties, but the end will not be palatable.

“If there is any crisis in Nigeria, it will affect the whole of Africa. Those anti-democracy elements who destroyed the First, Second and Third Republics—where are they today? With a character like Wike, I pray Nigeria does not blow up.

“I can assure the President, INEC and the judiciary that Nigeria is bigger than them, and Nigerians will no longer accept this arrant nonsense from this power-drunk minister who was not even born when the 1962 crisis started in the Western Region.

“In another viral video from Saturday’s election, some security agents were seen storming a polling booth, firing tear gas and snatching ballot boxes. Some policewomen around were even shocked.

“Wike and others are playing with fire because the more than 200 million patriotic Nigerians won’t take this nonsense anymore.

“I served in the military and under this civil democracy since 1999, so I know what I am talking about.

“No one, I repeat, no one, no matter how influential or power-drunk, should be allowed to undermine the will of Nigerians.

“What is going on now is deeply disturbing. This is the time for Mr President to call these characters to order.”