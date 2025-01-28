Wike Sponsored Bala’s Gov’ship Election, Dogara Alleges

Share

The political disagreement between the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike and the current Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, may not end soon, as the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has excavated more facts about the two former friends.

A statement personally signed by the former Speaker, revealed that it was Wike who single handedly sponsored Bala Mohammed’s governorship election.

It was revealed also that Wike was the major force which ensure that the National leadership of the

PDP handed the governorship ticket to Mohammed.

Dogara who also accused the Bauchi Governor of betraying his Wike after kneeling down to collect his money and praising him to the high heavens.

Part of the statement reads, “Governor Bala Mohammed’s recent outbursts against His Excellency Nyeson Wike the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory though not entirely surprising have only served to expand the vistas of ingratitude and treachery based on what I know.

” As I witness this gross injustice, the questions I ask myself, are: is my comfort more important than saying the truth and is my fear of conflict worth allowing harm to go unchallenged?

“I have learned enough over the years to know beyond reasonable doubt that in the face of situations like this, if I choose to prioritize my comfort, I will fail the victim and fail myself.

“This is because injustice itself is a festering wound, it only grow its worse when brushed aside.

” As someone who knows so much because I was the provocateur of the events between the two that I will speak to, I consider my silence not just cowardice but complicity.

“Therefore, I am not afraid to stand alone or risk conflict. I should not be misunderstood to be defending Wike but simply stating the raw truth that I know and I really don’t give a damn if the truth makes Wike look good.

“I have learnt to say the truth as I enjoy my freedom from being a slave to human opinion.

” For starters, need I remind Governor Bala Mohammed that in 2018 PDP Gubernatorial primaries when we were not too sure he will win because, his then major opponent, Senator Abdul Ningi was the one who constituted the State party structure and had a bosom friend as Party chairman, it was Wike we turned to for help.

” I had called Wike to plead with him to help us in Bauchi without necessarily disclosing to him that it was Bala Mohammed that we wanted delivered. His response to me, was that are you sure you are in control of the process 100 percent? I said, I wasn’t too sure and he said to me leave it to me, I will help you sort it out.

” To do it, Wike first of all made his bosom friend and close ally, Chief Dan Osi Orbih the Chairman of the Panel for the Primaries and said I should discuss whatever I wanted with Chief Dan.

“We got talking and on the eve of the Primaries, Chief Dan was in Benin city and we needed to get him to Bauchi for the assignment, it was to Wike that I turned to again and his response to me was, my brother, I have told you not to bother about this.

” Tell Chief Dan to come to meet me in Port Harcourt. I did just that and amazingly Wike provided the private jet that flew Chief Dan to Bauchi and out of Bauchi for the assignment.

“I can say without fear of any contradiction that Wike bore all expenses for the exercise. It’s therefore shocking that this so called transactional character called Wike did not place any condition whatsoever for his support”.

