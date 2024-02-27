Wike Speaks On Tinubu Turning Abuja To Construction Site

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has turned Abuja into a construction site.

Wike stated this on Tuesday when the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Richard Montgomery, paid him a courtesy call at his office in Abuja.

The Minister said that construction and other development activities had come to a halt in Abuja before the coming of the Tinubu-led government.

“Before now, it does appear that there were no activities in Abuja, with many residents complaining that the city is so docile and nothing was happening.

“However, since we came on board, you can see that activities have come up in terms of infrastructure, particularly road infrastructure.

“We can proudly say that we have turned Abuja into a construction site, which was not the case in the past eight years,” he said.

READ ALSO:

The minister added that the priority of the FCT administration was centered on the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration, which he said had recorded some progress, particularly in the area of security.

He said that the security agencies, particularly the police, had done so well in curbing the activities of bandits and other criminal elements.

“You can comparatively say today that the level of insecurity has come down so much in Abuja because of the level of support and the commitment of security agencies, particularly the police.

“We have given the police and other security agencies a lot of logistics support that has effectively helped them to perform their assignments.

“I can tell you that we have made tremendous progress in terms of arresting kidnappers, and I am sure you are following the news about the everyday arrest of criminals,” he said.

Wike identified key priority areas of the FCT administration as job creation, tourism, and agriculture.

Wike added that the FCT administration was ready to partner with investors to develop the tourism and agricultural sectors of the federal capital to create employment opportunities for the youths.

“For me, agriculture is key; for me, security is key. If we are able to solve these problems, then we will be able to create a lot of jobs and if you solve the problem of security, obviously you are giving confidence to investors to come and invest.

“When the environment is not secure, that of course will not allow investors to come in. So, we think that these two key areas are very very germane for our administration.”