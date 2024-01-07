Wike Speaks On Rivers Crisis, Says We’ll Know Who Is In Charge

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State on Saturday said despite the ongoing crisis in the state, the people will soon figure out who is in command when it comes to politics.

It would be recalled that Wike has been at loggerheads with his successor, Governor Sim Fubara over undisclosed issues which has also taken a turn on the State House of Assembly.

While President Bola Tinubu had waded into the political crisis rocking the oil-rich state, Wike believes with time, residents of the state will know the real political giants.

Speaking at his country home in Bera, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday, Wike in the company of Victor Giadom told the South-South Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state that when the time comes it will all be figured out.

He, however, expressed happiness to have mended fences with his estranged friend, Giadom, who was Commissioner for Works under former Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

He said, “Forget about these hungry noisemakers on the road. When the time comes, we will know who is in charge and who is not in charge. There is a time for everything.

“This is not time for politics. When the time comes, we will know who is who. If you like, abuse me as you want. If you like, employ everybody on social media. I have never bothered myself one day to know who is abusing me.

“Politics will come. We didn’t contest the election based on social media. We spoke to the people; they listened and believed in us.

“Party will come and go and friendship will remain. We have made our mistakes. We are all humans but friendship remains.”