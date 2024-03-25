Wike Speaks On Politicians’ Impact In Churches While In Office

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday said when elected government officials have completed their time in office, churches shouldn’t disregard them.

Wike who spoke at St. Mark’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt noted that politicians typically give to churches while they are in power but stop doing so afterward.

Speaking at the birthday celebration of the House of Representatives Minority Leader Kingsley Ogundu Chinda, the Minister said, “When most of us were in office, there was no church we weren’t contributing to. But immediately we left office, it was a different story”.

He said: “The church should also remain steadfast; the church should also not abandon people when they’re no longer in office.

“You, as agents of God, must show that you’re practising what you preach. It’s not only politicians. Always be there for us; pray for us; don’t change.”