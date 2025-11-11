The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has clarified the confrontation with an unidentified military officer over an alleged land-grabbing incident in Abuja, describing the situation as “Unfortunate.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Minister was sighted in a viral video, accusing a military officer of illegally taking possession of a parcel of land.

Reacting to the incident in a press statement, Wike, who explained that the FCT administration had been investigating potential illegal developments in the area, said he would not succumb to blackmail or intimidation.

The FCT Minister recounted that the military intervened during the enforcement of FCT directives, which prompted the confrontation.

Wike, however, criticised the officer for allegedly using his military background to intimidate officials.

“When they came here, I was informed that the military came to chase them away, and I thought they were acting illegally.

“So today, while I was in the office, they came to implement the directive that was given to them by me. I was told that the military had taken over the place, and I had to come by myself. It is really unfortunate.

“I do not understand how somebody who attained that position sees that he has a problem and cannot approach my office to say, ‘look, this is what is going on,’ but simply because he is a military man, he could use that to intimidate Nigerians.

“I am not one who will succumb to blackmail or intimidation,” Wike said, challenging the officer to produce proper documentation.

“Where are the documents? I was here, I said, bring the documents; you don’t have approval for building; you don’t have it.’ How can we continue to allow lawlessness to prevail in the country?” he said.

Wike confirmed that he has contacted the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Naval Staff, who assured him that the matter would be resolved.

“We are not here to cause chaos, but what I must say is that I will not allow it to happen. He will not carry out this illegal development because he is a former Chief of Naval Staff. I will not allow it,” the minister added.