Wike Knocks PDP Govs Over Neglect, Party Decision

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has condemned governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for sidelining him in major party decisions.

This is as the former Rivers State governor warned that such exclusionary practices could threaten the party’s survival.

Speaking on Friday during his media briefing in Abuja, Wike expressed frustration over being left out of key consultations despite his long-standing influence and role within the PDP.

The Minister questioned why his exclusion was justified simply because he no longer holds a governorship position.

Wike further criticised the notion that internal crises could be blamed on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that the PDP’s problems were self-inflicted.

Speaking on the party’s planned national convention, Wike said the leadership had failed to complete necessary congresses and other key processes, which he claimed were stalling progress.

He said, “Have I not said it before now that the booby trap you are setting will consume you? The way these present governors are doing, they will bury this party.

“I am the FCT Minister. Are you telling me that because I am not a governor, you will hold a PDP stakeholders’ meeting and exclude me, and then expect the party to survive?

“Assuming I am not a minister, by the role I have played in the PDP till now, is it right to say I cannot be consulted in taking decisions of the party? Certainly not.

“All these talks about APC are rubbish. Is it the APC that makes you take wrong decisions? You mean two or three people, because they are governors and receive large allocations, will go and decide, and you tell me to follow? Follow who?

“If they do the right thing, will anybody stall the convention? They have not done the congresses and other things that should be in place,” he said.