Wike Slams Officials Over Faulty Public Addressing System

…flags off rehabilitation of 135 roads

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has heavily criticized his officials for embarrassing him by presenting a malfunctioning microphone at a public function.

The Minister who on Monday ventilated his anger over the poor performance of the event managers had gathered alongside the Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, other top management staff of FCTA and some traditional rulers for the road rehabilitation flag-off ceremony at Garki District of Abuja.

Wike practically berated them over the flop and also warned them to either improve in managing his public functions or resign immediately.

He said, “Let me express my displeasure to FCDA. It is unfortunate, and that is why FCT is where it is. If you cannot arrange an ordinary microphone to work, how would FCT work? You are a shame.

” Let me warn all those who are concerned that this should be the last time that I will appear before a public function, and I get this embarrassment, as it will not happen again. If you don’t want to work, you leave”.

The Minister said that the 135 roads across the nation’s capital would be rehabilitated in phases, assuring that President Bola Tinubu was fully prepared to work.

He further warned both the Permanent Secretary and all directors to desist from contract variation, as he would not tolerate such sharp practices.

He noted, “Let me warn the Permanent Secretary and all the directors don’t ever bring to me any paper (file) to say we didn’t consider this or that, everything has been considered.

” So, we are paying you your money, and I assure you that nobody will owe you a dime, as we are going to pay you, and you must finish within the time we have agreed with you”