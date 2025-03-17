Wike Slams FCDA Secretary For Defrauding Demolition Victims

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Monday condemned the Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority ( FCDA) Yohana Dauda for an alleged attempt to defraud victims of demolition at Gishiri village.

Recall that about 455 people both indigenes and non-indigenes who were affected by the ongoing road construction had their homes pulled down recently.

The Minister who addressed some key stakeholders and a delegation of Gishiri Community leaders, expressed displeasure over the shady deals which the Executive Secretary was allegedly promoting in the compensation of the victims.

Wike who said he had approved the sum of N1.3 billion for the compensation of the victims, became enraged when he heard that the Secretary in collaboration with the Department of Compensation and Relocation was offering the victims far below what the Minister approved.

Wike said he is annoyed hearing about the shady deals because the Secretary who is an indigene of Abuja has betrayed the trust reposed in him by his people and government.

The Minister warned him to retrace his steps immediately and pay the victims what he approved or get sacked.

Trouble started for the embattled Secretary when the youth leader of the Gishiri community, Umaru Godwin accused him of changing the Minister’s instructions concerning their relocation.

Godwin said that the Secretary without recourse to the Minister’s directives has proposed a water-logged environment, where the victims of the demolition will not be able to build any structure.

More trouble came for him, when another community member, Juliet Jonah alleged that the victims were protesting because the secretary offered N72,000 per building to victims.

