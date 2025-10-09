New Telegraph

October 9, 2025
October 9, 2025
Wike Slams AMAC Chairman Over Illegal Street Naming

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike yesterday slammed the Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC) Chairman, Christopher Maikalangu over illegal and Indiscriminate street naming within the Abuja city centre.

Wike warned that he won’t allow the council chairman to collect money from residents and be naming streets on the areas where he is providing infrastructure without due consultation.

The minister disclosed this in Abuja at an official flag off roads in A09, Guzape Lot 1 and 2, and part of Asokoro linking to AIT neighborhood.

He said that while the Council can tax people and name streets after them in the satellite towns and other places they provide infrastructure, it cannot do that in the City center.

