Wike Silent About Leaving PDP – Nwuke

Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke has claimed that the former Governor of River State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike had not informed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders of his intention to leave the party.

Nwuke’s comment followed Wike’s recent visit to Dr Abdulahi Umar Ganduje, the newly elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It would be recalled that the former Governor was part of President Bola Tinubu’s newly appointed Minister, Wike was given the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following the portfolio announcement made by the president on Wednesday night.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Thursday the ex-federal lawmaker said Wike has not made any moves to leave the PDP, the main opposition political party has also not taken any action to suspend the minister-designate from its ranks.

Speaking on the visit, he said that both Wike and Ganduje had shared a relationship while they were serving as governors of their respective states, pointing out that the insinuations that the former Rivers State governor wants to join the APC do not hold water.

READ ALSO:

He said, “I believe the people strike friendship regardless of their diverse political backgrounds. You will recall that when Wike was running for president as a PDP aspirant, he visited Ganduje in Kano. Ganduje is APC and Wike is PDP.

“When the Edo election took place, Wike led the PDP team and Ganduje among the APC team. So, what that means is that they share a relationship and the decision of Wike to visit Ganduje who has just been made APC national chairman is not something that should raise eyebrows because they have shared relationships.

“Wike will be working in a federal government led by APC and he needs to be in good standing in terms of relationship with APC leaders. That does not in any way suggest as people are speculating that he is preparing to crossover to the APC.

“As we speak, stakeholders in Rivers State have not been briefed on the possible move from the PDP to the APC because when you talk about these things, you must talk about concrete information. All of these belong to the realm, in my view, of speculation.

“There may be differences in PDP, but Wike has not offered to resign from PDP. PDP has not moved against Wike. All of these insinuations, in my opinion, do not hold water. We should wait, watch and see.”