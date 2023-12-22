Wike Should Allow Fubara to Govern –Nwaokobia

Prof Chris Nwaokobia is a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP). In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the political crisis in Rivers State and why the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, should allow Governor Siminalayi Fubara to function, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What is your take on what is going on in Rivers State, particularly the role being played by Mr Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State?

Very sadly, the theatre of the absurd playing out in Rivers State is worrisome. Very sadly, the largely unstable position of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on issues of politics bothers me. He has said several things at different fora, and strangely, he has never been consistent at any point. If you are to go online to see some of the things that he has said, within the past two years and his position, it is pretty befuddling. As I speak, I think karma has become much more ferocious.

You remember the story of Nyesom Wike dealing with Rotimi Amaechi against Peter Odili and the likes. You also remember the issue between Nyesom Wike and Amaechi and what led to his leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). So, karma has come stringently and strongly on Wike. He pontificates as someone who believes that governance should be about the people, but very unfortunately, not up to seven months after he handed over, he doesn’t want governance to be about the people.

I heard and read that very recently, Governor Fubara was almost going to resign and leave his office because of the meddlesomeness of the Minister of the FCT until some interested parties and those who believed that the governance in Rivers must not be truncated, came and told him that he had to fight his position and defend the trust and the mandate that the people had given to him.

As a member of the Labour Party and as a member of the civil society and one who understands that leadership should be unequivocal without doubt about making life better for the masses of the people, I think that what the Labour Party has done in Rivers State withdrawing the suit against the governor is commendable. I also think that now is the time for us to begin to challenge political operators and officeholders to mortify the godfather/godson trouble.

If you like; ensure that those who emerge as leaders owe it to the people. If you like, ensure that leadership becomes responsible. My advice to the Minister of the FCT is to sheath his sword, face his job and allow Fubara to govern Rivers State. That is what is primarily important. Anybody who cares about our country should advise Nyesom Wike. Rivers people have come out to say that they want their governor to stay in office. The party has said that there is no division in the party.

The Labour Party has said that it supports the governor to go on, and on the streets of Rivers State you have seen the preponderance of public support in favour of the governor and that is what is important. Bullying has been something that the world frowns at. If the world had a place for bullies and bullying, maybe Adolf Hitler would have been a hero. My late father told me that the world would always sympathise and take side with the bullied. That is what is happening in Rivers State.

With the Labour Party governorship candidate withdrawing her petition against Governor Fubara; are you saying that the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are now aligned in Rivers State?

There comes a time in the life of every nation, when it must do what is needed. There comes a time in the politics of a people. where that which is exigent, is creating of an enabling environment for governance to benefit the masses of the people and I think that is what the Labour Party governorship candidate has done. I also think that is exactly what the party is doing. The party is saying that in the 21st century, we must remove our politics from primitiveness. We must take politics to exhibit value as defined by Abraham Lincoln, who said that democracy is the government of the people for the people and by the people.

As it were, if you allow one man to superintend over the FCT and over Rivers State it will amount to weakening of the institution. It is primitive and it is not commendable. So, the Labour Party candidate said that at this point, what is necessary is to allow Fubara to settle down and impact positively on the people of Rivers State. For what reason did she run for governorship? Is it not to ensure that life gets better for the masses of the people who live in that space? It is a public space and people have said that the Minister for FCT wants to use her suit in the Supreme Court to stop Fubara and she said that she wouldn’t want to be a tool in the hands of someone who wants to disorganise or rupture the process of governance in her state.

I want to say that deciding to collaborate; deciding to work with Fubara in Rivers State is in furtherance of the vision of the party which is to ensure that life is better for the masses of the people who live in the state. Let me state that this certain kind of scenario that is playing out in Rivers State is a bit juggler on the one hand the 27 or the 25 lawmakers claimed that they decamped because there is some kind of crisis in the PDP, even when the state the APC doesn’t have harmony. In Rivers State, we do not know who received the 25 or the 27 lawmakers.

There was a time when former Governor Wike advised a former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, to fight his political godfather, who today is the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and who was giving him problems at that time. Now he doesn’t want Fubara to fight. It was the same Wike, who at one point, said that one cannot take the ticket of another party, and that if you want to cross the carpet to another party, you should leave the ticket and go join the party.

Why does he want the 27 or the 25 House of Assembly members to come along to the APC? I don’t know which party he belongs to; is it the PDP or the APC? We are at that point in our political process where we must call a spade by its name. Interestingly the Supreme Court ruled in the case of Amaechi and that was how he became governor. The court said that the ticket by which one becomes a governor or a lawmaker belongs to a party. That is point number one. Point number two; just last year when about 20 members of the Cross Rivers State House of Assembly from the PDP joined the APC, their seats were declared vacant.

What do you think is the way out of the Rivers State Assembly impasse?

The learned silk, Femi Falana did say that those who advised the 27 or the 25 lawmakers to leave the PDP for the APC kept them in the dark about the legal reality, the jurisprudence of whether you can have your cake and eat it. In this scenario the law is clear; you can’t have your cake and eat it. I think it is pretty unfortunate, maybe what they can do is use the confusion in the APC in Rivers State and return to the PDP. Maybe that is just what they might do now because, unfortunately, the speaker has declared their seats vacant.