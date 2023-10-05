Wike Sets Up Panel To Investigate Death Of ‘One Chance’ Victim In Abuja

Following the gruesome murder of Greatness Olorunfemi, a woman who reportedly died in Abuja as a result of the carelessness of Maitama District General Hospital, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesome Wike has constituted a committee to investigate the case.

Adedolapo Fasawe, the Mandate Secretary of Health Services and Environment, convened a nine-person, independent investigative panel on Thursday on behalf of the FCT Minister to look into the circumstances surrounding the young woman’s passing.

Speaking at the inauguration, Fasawe said that plans to begin a mortality review in FCT health facilities have been finalized with the intention of reviving the procedure by the Health Services and Environment Secretariat.

He claimed that the FCT is entering a new era in which accountability and transparency will be applied to the provision of healthcare services.

READ ALSO:

The regrettable death of the one-chance cab victim, according to Fasawe, is not only unacceptable but should act as a catalyst for finding long-lasting answers to the problems brought on by the tragedy. Fasawe made this statement while launching the investigation panel.

He revealed that the panel’s findings would be submitted in a week.

The terms of reference of the panel include ascertaining the clinical status at the time of arrival of the patient and any progression to and until death; determining the role of parties in the matter of Ms Greatness Olorunfemi and her unfortunate death; and making recommendations for similar situations like this case.

He said: “The process of appointing and constituting a 9-person panel to investigate the death of late Ms Greatness Olorunfemi’s death is a crucial step in ensuring transparency and accountability in healthcare systems.

This investigation serves multiple purposes, such as providing closure to the patient’s family, identifying any potential malpractice or negligence, and implementing necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.”