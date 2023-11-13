Wike Seeks Quick Resolution Of Nigeria UAE Visa, Flight Issues

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday called on the authorities of the United Arab Emirates ( UAE) to quickly resolve the issues surrounding Visa issuance and the Emirate flight from Nigeria to Dubai.

Wike made the call when he received in his office, the Ambassador of UAE to Nigeria, His Excellency, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, and his team.

The Minister said the two countries have a long-standing friendship and relationship that needs to be strengthened.

He also used the opportunity to market to the Ambassador the tourism potential in Abuja, which he said could be developed to help the country’s revenue generation drive.

Wike said, “We believe in the relationship that Mr President is facilitating between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It is important for the city (Abuja) to consolidate on it, and we would like to partner with the United Arab Emirates. We have a lot in common.

” The United Arab Emirates especially Dubai city has become a tourist centre of the world, and that we also crave, so Abuja should also be a tourist centre.

” Therefore, we are open to discussions, and I believe that when Mr. President is coming (visiting for the conference) , the FCT will partner be part of the delegation, so as to be able to discuss tourism as an economic means to both countries.

Earlier in his remarks, the Ambassador, stated that he has always loved to partner with Nigerians on activities that will benefit both countries.

He disclosed that the President has been officially invited to UAE, to attend the Convention on Climate Change (COP28) edition and hopefully, it will be an opportunity to strike a partnership between Nigeria and UAE.