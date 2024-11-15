Wike Salutes Fayose On 64th Birthday

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed his heartfelt congratulations to former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, on his 64th birthday.

Wike described Fayose as a dependable ally, a valuable friend, and a brother.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka on Friday, Wike lauded the former governor for his steadfastness and sincerity.

“His yes is yes, and no is no, and never pretends about where he stands on issues.”

Wike emphasizing Fayose’s reputation for being forthright and unwavering in his beliefs.

He further noted the significance of the milestone, stating, “I rejoice with my friend and brother, former Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, on his attainment of 64 years on earth today, Nov. 15.

“The attainment of this age is no doubt a confirmation of the grace the Almighty God has bestowed on him and a challenge for more service to our country, Nigeria.”

The minister offered prayers for Fayose, wishing him continued fruitful days.

“It is my prayer that God will continue to make the days of Fayose on earth fruitful, with immeasurable blessings and robust health.”

