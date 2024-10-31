Wike Rolls Out 80 Free Vehicles To Empowers FCT Youths

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Thursday unveiled free 80 vehicles for a transportation pilot scheme meant to empower the youths.

The first set of beneficiaries were said to have been drawn from across the six Area Councils, irrespective of tribal or religious affiliation.

Wike disclosed that more such vehicles will be procured and it will add to the efforts towards revolutionizing the Abuja transportation landscape.

The Minister, who said that the new transportation scheme was intended to replace keke Napep and motorbikes in some designated areas within the city, also noted that the FCTA transportation Secretariat would reel out the operational guidelines for the vehicles.

“These vehicles are brand new, ‘tier leather’ vehicles. They (beneficiaries) are not paying a kobo. This is the government’s support for the youths to reduce the cost of transportation in the city. We will fix the price because we bore the cost of the vehicles.

“Abuja should compete with other cities in the world. We are not banning keke Napep in Abuja, but it will no longer operate in the three districts of Guzape, Maitama and Asokoro. We make sure all area councils are involved in the bidding for the vehicles”, he added.

According to him, the handlers of the new transportation scheme would be profiled by security agents and by January, all taxi drivers in Abuja will be profiled for security reasons. Also, the bus terminals under construction in the FCT will be commissioned by January next year where all vehicles will operate from.

“We are bringing more vehicles, all commercial drivers will be profiled by security agencies. It’s time for keke Napep and bike operators to prepare for their exit in locations covered by the vehicles, we must have a modern city.”

Share

Please follow and like us: