Wike Revokes Buhari, Abbas, Akume Land In FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has ordered the revocation of 762 plots of land belonging to individuals and corporate organizations.

Among the revoked lands belong to former President Muhammadu Buhari, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

This was contained in a public notice issued by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday said the affected groups failed to pay their Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) for the confiscated plots.

Wike also threatened to revoke lands belonging to the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda; former presidents of the Senate, Iyorchia Ayu and Ameh Ebute; the Chief Whip of the Senate, Tahir Monguno.

With 610 others for outstanding fees owed to the FCTA for a certificate of occupancy not paid within two weeks.

The confiscations come two weeks after the FCTA published a list of alleged land title debtors. Defaulters were given two weeks from November 26 to pay for their C-of-O.

