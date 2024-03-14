Wike Revives FCT Schools Sports Festival After 25 years

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has revived the over 25 years abandoned inter-school sports festival.

The Sports festival which was also christened ” Nyesom Ezenwo Wike FCT School Sports Festival ” climaxed on Thursday, with different categories of sports and participated in by various schools.

Speaking at the grand finale of the festival, the Minister who was represented by the Mandate Secretary of FCTA Social Development Secretariat, Aminu Ibrahim, disclosed that the sports festival would be an annual event, and would be used to harvest young talents across various schools.

He also called on lovers of sports and other stakeholders to partner in developing the sports sector in FCT.

He said, ” The Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike FCT School Sports Festival has come to stay annually in FCT. We expect the support and partnership of our beloved parents and sponsors both nationally and internationally to make sports festival in FCT a tourist attraction “.

Also, the Mandate Secretary of FCTA’s Education Secretariat, Dr Danlami Hayyo said the Minister was intentional with the commitment to reviving the abandoned sports festival.

Hayyo noted that the festival which started at different eight zones, had revealed that FCT has the capacity to become a hub where the country can rely on resilient athletes.

He equally pledged that the administration will give sports development all that is needed to make it interesting and motivating to both pupils and students.

Hayyo noted that the education Secretariat was taking sports development seriously because it promotes integration and unity while building friendships among the young people.

Hayyo said, ” We call on all sport lovers to partner with the FCT, to make the honourable minister school sport festival, a point of tourism for sport grassroots development.

The highlights of the festival were the presentation of trophies and medals to the individual athletes and schools for excellent performance.

In the Primary school category, the LEA Primary school emerged as the overall winner with 7golds. The Junior Secondary School category, JSS Gwako came first with 4 golds, while the Government Secondary school, Karu came first with 9 golds in the SSS category.