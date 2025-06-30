The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday announced that he has retrieved 7,000 out of 11,000 hectares of land initially allocated to the University of Abuja, ( UniAbuja) and prepared to reallocate the same to other institutions and groups who will develop the place.

The University of Abuja (UniAbuja) was established on January 1st, 1988, and began academic activities at the mini-campus in Gwagwalada in 1990. The institution was later allocated over 11,000 hectares of land for its permanent site at Giri District of FCT.

Wike, from his first visit to Giri District has complained that such vast land cannot be allocated to an institution without any tangible development to justify the allocation, after about 37 years of establishment.

The Minister, who spoke at Giri District shortly before the President Bola Tinubu who was represented by the Speaker, House of Representative, Tajudeen Abbas, inaugurated a road network, leading to EFCC Academy and other places within the district.

Wike noted that a public institution cannot be said to have been allocated land for years without any documents and appreciable development.

According to him, the director of land in his administration has been instructed to retrieve 7,000 out of the 11,000 hectares allocated to the institution, and that it should be reallocated to other individuals and organizations who are ready to develop the land.

The Minister expressed displeasure that over these years, the institution had only succeeded in building and painting fences, without any tangible infrastructure.

He said, “ and this road has helped us to stop the land grabbing by the University. The University on their own grabbed 11,000 hectares. I said that will not happen. No document, nothing. You see them fencing everywhere, and before you know it, they would have gone to sell our land.

“ So I’ve told the Director of Lands and the other relevant agencies to carve out 4,000 hectares and give it to the University. The other ones would be reallocated because we are going to provide the roads here, and that is the true situation.

“ We cannot allow people, you just wake up in the morning, all you see is fencing all over, no document, nothing. That is not the way we are supposed to work.”