Wike Renames ICC To Bola Ahmed Tinubu Int’l Conference Centre

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has renamed the Abuja International Conference Centre (ICC) to the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre.

The iconic facility, originally constructed in 1991 under the administration of former Military President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, was designed to serve as a first-class event centre meeting global standards.

Speaking on the renaming, Wike said the decision was based on President Bola Tinubu’s demonstrated commitment to rehabilitating and repositioning the centre to its intended status.

More details to follow…

Share