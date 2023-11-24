Wike Receives Cuban, Mexican Ambassadors, Expresses Readiness For Investments Partnership

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Thursday received the Ambassadors of Cuba and Mexico to Nigeria, in two separate meetings.

Wike, during the meetings, said there were several opportunities for investments in Abuja, and that foreign countries that have genuine proposals would be given accelerated consideration.

The Minister informed the Cuban Ambassador, Her Excellency, Miriam Morales Palmero, that Nigeria would like to leverage Cuba’s medical breakthrough in the development of anti-malaria drugs.

He also said that the nation’s capital has enough arable lands for agriculture, adding that the administration would support any genuine collaboration that would ensure the development of the sector.

The Cuban Ambassador disclosed that some Cuban-based pharmaceutical companies have expressed interest in investment in Abuja.

According to her, Nigeria had signed an agreement with the company in 2016 as part of efforts to eliminate malarial.

She also added that investors from her country would like to partner with the FCT Administration in the areas of agriculture, tourism and job creation.

In a related development, Nyesom Wike told the Mexican Ambassador, His Excellency, Alfredo Miranda Ortiz, that President Bola Tinubu has dismantled bureaucratic bottlenecks that were hindrances to investments in the country.

Wike who also said that he has started refraining from signing a Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU) without positive actions, noted that he awaits serious foreign investors who want to tap into the vast opportunities in Abuja.

Wike said, ” Mexico is a country noted for agriculture and we would like to partner with a country that will add value to our economic development.

” I am tired of signing MoU, I want actions that will bring benefits to the country”.

The Mexican Ambassador assured the Minister that once there is an enabling environment, Mexican investors would be glad to bring in their skills in Agriculture to Nigeria.