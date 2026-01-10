Wike Pushing Rivers Into Chaos – Tamuno Hercules

A Professor of Development Economics and Global Intelligence & Security Management, Tamuno Hercules, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene in the lingering political crisis in Rivers State to avert what he described as an imminent destabilisation of the state.

Hercules, in a personally signed letter addressed to President Tinubu through the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, dated January 8, 2026, and titled; “Urgent National Security and Economic Risk: The Escalating Rivers State Crisis,” warned that the power struggle between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, is fuelling widespread anxiety and uncertainty across the state.

“The struggle for power between the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, is fuelling anxiety and uncertainty across the oil‑rich Niger Delta State. “This crisis is no lon- ger ambiguous. The aggressor is clear.

Minister of the FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike, is the principal destabilising force, and his unchecked interference is pushing a strategic state towards chaos, which would lead to disruption of the production activities supply chain in the oil and gas sector, the mainstay of the Nigerian economy,” he stated.

Hercules warned that such disruption would have far-reaching consequences, including adverse effects on global energy supply and the worsening of Nigeria’s already fragile security situation, particularly at a time when President Tinubu’s administration is working with international partners, including the United States, to improve stability.

Describing the situation as far beyond “politics as usual,” Hercules stressed that it represents a dangerous abuse of federal power that threatens peace, governance, and stability in Nigeria’s most critical oil and gas corridor. “If Rivers State is destabilised, national revenue, investor confidence, and economic recovery efforts will be severely distorted,” he warned.

He further cautioned that the international community would not remain indifferent if the crisis escalates, noting that such political instability could further weaken the already fragile global economy; an outcome, he said, security agencies are well aware of.

“Sir, it is pertinent to reiterate that the Nigerian economy will undoubtedly experience a disaster if the President does not rein in on Wike, whose current claim to fame is being an appointee in the President’s cabinet with which he has lost regard for and to anyone, irrespective of the person’s past and present status.

You have both the authority and the responsibility to do so,” Hercules said. While criticising Wike’s role, Hercules acknowledged that Governor Fubara is not entirely blameless in the ongoing crisis.

However, he maintained that any presidential intervention must prioritise lasting peace and institutional stability. He added that if President Tinubu deems it necessary to urge the governor to honour the spirit and letter of the agreement reached before the lifting of the state of emergency, such action must be taken within a framework that guarantees sustainable peace.