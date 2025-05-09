Wike: Provision Of Water Supply In FCT Satellite Towns, Priority To Tinubu

Share

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Friday said the provision of water to Abuja satellite towns is a priority of President Bola Tinubu.

Wike made the remark during the inspection of some projects in Abuja, while responding to a question about his recent visit to China.

New Telegraph recalls that Wike had on Thursday, May 1, travelled to China to finalise discussions with officials of the China Geo-Engineering Corporation Overseas Construction Group over the water project.

According to the Minister, the FCTA had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CGCOC for the provision of water in satellite towns, adding that the visit to China was a follow-up on the project.

He recalled that the Tinubu-led administration had promised to deliver the Abuja City Water Supply, part of which would be delivered along Airport Road in the second year in office.

READ ALSO

Wike added that beyond the city water supply, Tinubu directed that Abuja satellite towns must be provided with clean water.

The former Rivers governor noted that the water project would begin with Bwari, Karu, and part of Kubwa, adding that the procurement process was already at the Bureau of Public Procurement.

He commended Tinubu for supporting the FCT Administration to deliver impactful projects to FCT residents, cutting across roads, health, education and other sectors

Wike stated, “This is a critical project for Mr President.

“As I speak to you, Mr President has included part of the funding of the satellite towns in the National Budget, which has been passed.

“We have also included it in our Statutory Budget, which has been laid before the National Assembly.

“So, when we say projects, it doesn’t mean only road infrastructure. Education and healthcare are part of the ongoing projects, particularly in education.

“If you see the number of schools being renovated, you’ll understand that education has a significant allocation in the budget.

He disclosed that about N140 billion was allocated for capital projects in the education sector alone in the statutory budget.

“Our intention is not to award new projects but to complete the existing ones so that they will not be abandoned.

“All those abandoned projects will be brought back to life and completed for the use of the people.”

Share