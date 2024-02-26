Wike Promises To Transform Abuja Into A Smart City

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has declared that the transformation of Abuja into a Smart City is Non-Negotiable

Wike made this declaration while speaking on Sunday during the FCT Minister’s Press Corps annual media retreat in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Speaking on the theme, “Building an Environment that Benefits a Smart City. Healthy Café: A Step Towards Effective City Management”, Wike reiterated the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)’s commitment to fostering an environment that benefits everyone.

According to him, he believes that the idea of a “smart city” is not just an aspirational idea, but also a necessary step in guaranteeing sustainable urban growth and an improved standard of living for locals.

He said: “It involves the integration of technology, innovation, and strategic planning, to create an environment that is efficient, resilient, and responsive to the needs of its inhabitants.

“We are not only leveraging technological advancements but also prioritising health and well-being at every level of urban.

“Initiatives such as accessible green spaces, efficient waste management, sustainable transport systems, and promoting a healthy lifestyle contribute significantly to this vision.

“Let us, therefore, leverage the momentum of President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda and the FCT Administration’s steps towards increased revenues to propel our city into a symbol of innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth.”