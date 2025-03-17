Wike Pledges To Support UniPort With Land Allocation In FCT

Share

Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday pledged to support the University of Port Harcourt (UniPort) with land allocation in Abuja to build UniPort Centre.

Wike disclosed this when the Governing Council of Uniport, led by its Chairman, Mao Ohoabunwa visited him in Abuja.

The Minister noted that as an alumnus of the school, he would use his position as a Minister to add value to the institution.

According to Wike, apart from the land allocation, he would also donate, on behalf of his family a multimedia centre in the university’s ultra-modern Convocation Arena which he constructed in his time as governor of Rivers State.

“I have never hidden my intention to support the university. It’s surprising to me that a great university like the University of Port Harcourt does not have a Council building. As minister of Education, I attracted a lot of support to the university, as Governor, I equally supported.”

Wike called on other alumni members that God has put in place to support and do something.

“I will give you land here in Abuja to build your centre,” Wike noted.

On the issue of the multimedia centre, Wike said: “Me and my wife, we will pay for the multimedia at the Convocation Arena.

“Today I will tell my wife to provide the money. I owe it a duty to support you” (the university governing council).

Wike made it clear that he would not use FCT money for projects in Rivers State, but for land, he would gladly give because it is within his capacity to do so.

Earlier, the chairman of the governing council, Mao Ohoabunwa, said the Institution is proud of the Minister as an alumnus.

“We need your support to fix the Convocation Arena which you built. We need your support and your presence at our 50th anniversary,” Ohaboanwa said.

