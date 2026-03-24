The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has pledged to support Japanese agencies that are providing technical expertise to the ongoing review of the Abuja Master Plan and other developmental projects in FCT.

Wike disclosed this on Tuesday when he received the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Hideo Suzuki and some top officials of Japan International Cooperation Agency( JICA), who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The Minister commended the Japanese government, for the commitment it has shown through several agencies towards the development of different sectors in Abuja and across the country.

He assured the Japanese delegation that his administration would continue to partner with the Japanese agencies implementing different projects.

Wike said, “ I want to sincerely commend you for having confidence in the government of Nigeria and in particular, the Federal capital territory, most importantly your role as regards the Abuja Master Plan. About one year ago or thereabouts, we had a meeting concerning the Abuja Master Plan. I’ve been informed that your people are working closely with the FCDA and their team.

“ That is very key for us because I do know the design was done by Japan and now they need to look at it again in order to carry out other structural development. You have indeed said here what we intend to do as regards the Abuja Master Plan. We will continue to cooperate with you”, he added.

Earlier in his speech, the Japanese Ambassador, Hideo Suzuki, while commending the Minister for the quality of infrastructure projects he has been executing in Abuja, said that his country is impressed with the rapid socio-economic growth of the capital city.

Suzuki stated that his country’s agencies would remain committed to the various projects that they are embarking on, as a way of deepening the mutual relationship that Japan enjoys with Nigeria.

“ As I mentioned at the outset, my government clearly recognizes that the development of Abuja is of vital importance to the nation as a whole, and has been implementing various development cooperation projects in Abuja. The government of Japan intends to continue cooperating in the sustainable development of Abuja while maintaining close relationships”, Suzuki said.

Also speaking, the Chief Representative of JICA, Ishigami Keiji disclosed that their agency has provided assistance to different FCT programmes and projects.

He said, “ Our technical cooperation project strengthens the Abuja Environmental Protection Board through solid waste management capacity and delivered an integrated solid waste management action plan. Another technical cooperation project supported the creation of the healthcare waste management basic plans for the FCT. The Honorable Minister approved and signed that plan”.