Wike Pledges Special Incentives For Tourism Investors

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike on Friday pledged to give both individuals and organisations interested in participating in the development of the tourism sites in Abuja.

Wike who said this when inaugurated the Sunrise Waterpark in Abuja, also disclosed that his administration was working to resuscitate tourism sites located at different places within the FCT.

The Minister noted that tourist attractions like the Yaba Fishing Festival, Ushafa Pottery Center, and Millennium Towers among others, were some of the tourist attractions that investors could take advantage of.

He lamented that many of the tourism sites which are capable of generating foreign exchange in Abuja, had been abandoned.

While he called on investors to flood the nation’s capital, not note that the investors of the Sunrise Waterpark have demonstrated belief in the vibrancy of Abuja’s tourism potential.

According to him, the administration of President Tinubu has set tourism as a priority and charged the private sector players to bring in more investments.