Wike Pledges Special Incentives For Tourism Investors

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Friday pledged to give both individuals and organisations interested in participating in the development of the tourism sites in Abuja. Wike, who said this when inaugurated the Sunrise Waterpark in Abuja, also disclosed that his administration was working to resuscitate tourism sites located at different places within the FCT.

The Minister noted that tourism attractions like the Yaba fishing festival, Ushafa pottery centre, millennium towers among others, were some of the tourism attractions that investors could take advantage of. He lamented that many of the tourism sites, which are capable of generating foreign exchange in Abuja, had been abandoned.

While he called on investors to flood to the nation’s capital, he noted that the investors of the Sunrise Waterpark have demonstrated belief in the vibrancy of Abuja’s tourism potentials. According to him, the administration of President Bola Tinubu has set tourism as a priority and charged the private sector players to bring in more investments.