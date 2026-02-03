Wike PDP Faction Pledges Transparent, Inclusive Convention

A faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has promised to conduct a transparent and all-inclusive national convention.

The PDP faction, at a meeting on Tuesday, said the date for the convention has been moved forward, from March 28 and 29, to the 29th and 30th of the same month.

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Abdulrahman Mohammed, who spoke to journalists after the meeting, explained that it is to give room for reconciliation and inclusiveness.

“There is no division in the PDP under my leadership. The PDP is united. We are working towards a peaceful and all-inclusive convention of our party.

“I am sure that members of the party are following developments and know that we are genuinely working to reposition this party,” Mohammed said.

He stated that the caretaker committee is working in accordance with the PDP constitution and electoral laws to organise an all-inclusive National Convention.

“As we move forward, our focus will continue to be on inclusiveness, transparency, and ensuring that every member of the party has a voice in shaping the future of the PDP,” he added.

Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, announced the dissolution of the North-West and South-West zonal executive committees as well as the Plateau State chapter executive of the party.

Haruna stated that the caretaker committee would consult widely before the composition and announcement of the National Convention Planning Committee.