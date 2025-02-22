Wike: PDP Approved My Appointment As Minister In Tinubu’s Govt

Share

Former Rivers State Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike has revealed that he notified and got approval from the National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) before he became a Minister in Tinubu’s government,

According to him, even though he is currently a Minister in APC’s government, he was working assiduously for the revival of PDP but claimed that there has been a lot of betrayal in the party.

Wike, who made this revelation during the South-South zonal Congress of the PDP held at the Metropolitan Hotel in Calabar on Saturday, explained that the crisis in the party was occasioned by people not speaking the truth.

“You cannot build a party with lies. There is too much betrayal. Before I accepted the ministerial job, I wrote to the National Working Committee of our party and I was permitted. The document is still with me,” he revealed.

Wike chided the Chairman and Board of Trustees of the Party for praising the governor of Abia State but assured delegates to the congress that he would not allow another congress hold again” after the current on

On his part, the former governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke advised the new zonal leadership of the party to be focused and work for the progress of PDP in the region.

While welcoming delegates to the state, Duke urged them to unite the party ahead of future elections, saying the more hardworking the leaders are, the more gains the party will experience.

Earlier, the Zonal chairman (South South), Chief Dan Obih said the crisis that has enveloped the party was”self-inflicted,” saying his leadership did everything in the zone to unite members but regretted that some efforts did not yield results.

Our correspondent noticed that some members of the party in the zone were absent at the Congress. For instance, the former governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke was absent, just former Senator Gershom Bassey was nowhere near the venue.

The high point of the congress was the re-election of Chief Dan Obih as zonal chairman while George Turner was elected zonal secretary, among other positions.

Share

Please follow and like us: