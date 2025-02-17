Wike Partners National Task Force On Cancer Elimination

Share

Committed to cancer prevention and care, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike has partnered with the National Task Force on Cervical Cancer Elimination to ensure a healthier future, improve access to cancer care, and strengthen public health interventions to prevent avoidable deaths and protect women in the FCT from the deadly disease.

The Mandate Secretary of the Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, during the commemoration of the 2025 World Cancer Day.

While noting that February 4 was globally recognized for raising awareness, advocating for better healthcare access, and reducing the burden of cancer on families/ communities,

Fasawe emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in ensuring equitable and compassionate cancer care.

According to her, this year’s theme, United by Unique, aligns with the FCT’s commitment to prioritizing people-centred care and further listed initiatives which include free HPV vaccination for girls aged 9 to 14, Pap smear screenings in all FCT hospitals, training of primary healthcare workers in cervical cancer detection using visual inspection methods

A statement signed by the special media assistant to the Mandate Secretary, Bola Ajao, noted that the FCT would leverage the expertise and resources of the task force led by former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, to enhance cervical cancer prevention, vaccination, screening, testing, and treatment efforts.

The statement quoted Fasawe as stating that the FCT was selected as the first state for engagement by the national task force due to its outstanding performance and commitment to various healthcare initiatives, underscoring the need for collective action to ensure the success of the advocacy campaign.

According to her, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide due to late detection and lack of access to good medical attention.

She said, “While, global statistics revealed that In 2022, there were approximately 20 million new cases and 9.7 million deaths globally, while Nigeria recorded an estimated 127,000 new cases and 79,000 deaths respectively.

“To address this challenge, the FCT has implemented several interventions, including Free HPV vaccination for girls aged 914, Pap smear screenings in all FCT government hospitals, Training of primary healthcare workers from 62 basic healthcare facilities in cervical cancer detection using acetic acid and Lugols iodine.

“Other measures are Colposcopy screening services at Wuse District Hospital every Thursday, Chemotherapy management at Asokoro District Hospital, and Statewide cancer prevention activities in collaboration with the City Cancer Foundation, including stakeholder mapping, needs assessments, and executive council engagements.

“Despite being preventable and treatable, late-stage diagnosis, limited treatment facilities, and lack of awareness continue to contribute to high mortality rates.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified cancer as the second leading cause of death globally, stressing the urgent need for enhanced prevention, early detection, and access to quality treatment.”

Fasawe further emphasized the need to combat stigma, misinformation, and delayed treatment, all of which contribute to preventable cancer death, even as she revealed that the FCTA was working towards establishing fully equipped cancer centres to expand access to affordable cancer care, particularly in underserved areas.

