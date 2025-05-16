Wike: Over 60 Schools Renovated Across FCT Area Councils

Share

Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has disclosed that his administration has renovated and furnished over 60 schools across the six Area Councils of the FCT.

Wike made this known on Friday after inspecting ongoing rural road construction projects from A2 to Pai, as well as the Aguma Palace, in Gwagwalada and Kwali Area Councils.

He emphasized that his administration’s efforts go beyond road construction, noting that infrastructure such as roads is vital for accessing schools, hospitals, and markets, and for enhancing security in rural communities.

“We’ve done a lot of work on schools. The number of schools we’ve renovated and furnished is more than 60. But I can tell you, no sector will be neglected. Every sector will receive attention,” the minister said.

He stressed the importance of road infrastructure in driving development.

“When there are no roads, which school will you go to? When there are no roads, which hospital will you go to? Roads are the foundation of development all over the world.

“Now, if you’re talking about agriculture, how do you transport your produce without roads? Farmers in these areas will now be happy because with these roads, they can take their produce to the city and to the markets for sale.

“And when it comes to fighting insecurity, roads are also critical. If there are no roads, tracking offenders becomes difficult. But with good roads and streetlights like these, people will think twice before committing crimes,” he added.

Wike also commended the quality of work done by the contractors and expressed appreciation for President Bola Tinubu’s support in ensuring the projects’ completion.

“When you have the right leadership, results are inevitable. Everyone working with you aligns with your vision and mission, knowing that you are committed to success. No one has any excuse not to perform.

“The President has given us all the necessary support. So once again, there’s no room for excuses. We are quite happy that the promises we made are being fulfilled,” he stated.

