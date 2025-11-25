Wike Orders Total Security Beef-Up, Surveillance Across Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has ordered a comprehensive security reinforcement across Abuja, including heightened surveillance at all borders and major entry points into the capital city.

In line with the directive, a special Operation Sweep Squad, comprising a joint military taskforce, the police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies has been deployed to strategic locations across the FCT.

Addressing the squad on Tuesday, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Miller Dantawaye, urged the operatives to work in synergy to stamp out crimes and criminality across the territory. He noted that the minister had provided the necessary logistics to ensure the effectiveness of the operation and enhance the safety of residents.

Dantawaye, who was joined by other heads of security agencies, disclosed that the Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) had approved the security operation, which is designed to curb criminal activities, especially as the Yuletide season approaches.

He said the deployed operatives have been mandated to focus on areas most prone to kidnapping, banditry, and other violent crimes, with a mission to ensure total safety for residents.

According to him, “The FCT Minister, His Excellency Nyesom Wike, has given complete support, particularly in terms of logistics for this operation. He has given approval, and I am sure that by the time we leave here today, the funds for fueling, servicing of vehicles, and allowances for the men will have dropped into an account we can access.”

On the rising influx of beggars into the city centre, the CP said security agencies were working with relevant FCTA departments to address the challenge. He noted that while legal protocols for evacuating street beggars are being finalised, anyone arrested in black spots will be profiled, as some criminals disguise themselves as beggars.

He explained: “We are trying to perfect our legal requirements before delving into that. But naturally, we don’t want people loitering around the city under the guise of begging. We know that some who claim to be beggars are not; many come with criminal intentions.

“We will profile them and remove those who are criminally minded, even if they claim to be beggars. For genuine beggars, we are working with environmental protection agencies to determine the appropriate steps to take.”