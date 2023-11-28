Wike Orders Provision Of Infrastructure At Justice Quarters Site

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has directed the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to provide infrastructure in Katampe and Jabi Districts earmarked for Justices residential quarters.

The Minister gave the order on Tuesday, November 28 after the inspection of the districts.

New Telegraph gathered that the areas have been marked for the construction of accommodation for justices of the Federal High Court, FCT High Court and Court of Appeal, Abuja division.

According to the minister, work will start immediately after the FCT statutory budget of 2024 is passed.

Wike said: “In line with the directive of Mr President that we must make sure that the Renewed Hope Agenda is not merely talking but to bring back that lost hope of Nigerians to believe that things can be done right again.

“We went to Katampe Hill where we are trying to provide accommodation for justices of the High Court, FCT High Court and justices of Court of Appeal Abuja division, as a result, we went to see the sites and we found out that the infrastructure is yet to be provided.

“We have directed the FCDA to quickly see that they provide infrastructure in those areas so that we can start the residential buildings”