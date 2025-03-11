Wike Orders Demolition Of Structures Obstructing Girishi Road Construction

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has directed the demolition of structures obstructing the ongoing construction of Arterial Road in Gishiri Village, within Katampe District.

Wike who was present at the location, said that provision for compensation has been made and the three months quit notice given to the affected people has elapsed.

He explained that there have been several engagement and interface with the community leaders of Gishiri and relocation plans have been concluded.

According to him, the road network is very important as it links up several districts and would also enhance traffic management in the city.

“Well, you realize that I have been here more than four times. We have sat down with the community leaders and their chiefs. I have told them the need for them to cooperate with the government so that the contractor, CGC, will be able to complete this road and hand it over by May,” Wike said.

The minister further noted that the traditional ruler of the area had requested a one-week grace period, during which compensation funds were made available, and a relocation site was arranged.

However, despite these efforts, illegal construction continued in the area.

Wike stressed that the government would not tolerate any actions that undermine public interest, asserting that the demolition was necessary for the timely completion of the road.

“I did inform the traditional ruler that this work has to go on. No government will sit back and allow people to sabotage a public interest project.

“I personally came here to supervise this demolition, and I want them to know that it’s no longer business as usual.

“We’ve given them more than two, three months. We have also provided compensation and a resettlement plan. What more is human than that?”

