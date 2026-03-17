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March 17, 2026
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Wike Orders Demolition Of Estate Illegally Built On Green Area In Guzape

Wike Pushing Rivers Into Chaos - Tamuno Hercules

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered the demolition of an estate illegally built on a green area in Guzape, Abuja. Wike gave the order during routine inspection of ongoing projects in Abuja yesterday.

He explained that the plot was initially allocated for Park and Recreation but was converted into residential without approval. He said beyond demolishing the estate, the allocation would be revoked, adding that the FCT Administration would strictly enforce planning regulations in line with Abuja Master Plan.

The minister warned that the government would not tolerate deliberate violations of land-use approvals. He lamented that many developers deliberately flout planning laws because they believe government officials would eventually leave office, allowing them to regularise illegal developments.

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He said: “People think that government will come and go and they will continue what they are doing. We will not allow that here. It does not matter who is involved; we will do the right thing.

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