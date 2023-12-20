Wike Orders Demolition Of Abuja Community For Presidential Fleet

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday directed the demolition Nuwalege community along Airport Road to make way for the presidential fleet plot.

Wike gave the directive on in a statement issued by the Director of the Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, during a community and citizen engagement in Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that this decision follows a request from the Nigerian Air Force to the minister for the removal of the community.

Speaking during the event, the minister emphasized the necessity for the community to make way for development.

At a community and citizen engagement on Tuesday, Wike spoke through Director Mukhtar Galadima.

“About a month ago, the authority of the Nigerian Air Force wrote to the honourable minister on their needs and desire to remove this village, because it is part of the presidential fleet plots.

“So, the minister in his wisdom requested them to allow the FCT administration to handle it, because it’s the responsibility of FCT administration.

“The Nigerian Air Force approached the Department of Development Control on their desires,” he said.