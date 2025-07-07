Wike: Opposition Coalition Out To Rescue Their Stomachs, Not Nigerians

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has once again hit out at the leaders of newly formed opposition coalition, accusing them of selfish interest rather than genuine intention to rescue Nigerians.

Speaking at the thanksgiving service held to mark the completion of projects by the FCT Administration yesterday, Wike lashed out at prominent figures in the coalition, many of whom are former public officeholders, for what he described as political inconsistency and poor performance in previous positions.

He criticised their constant defection between parties, saying it revealed their lack of ideological commitment. “How can Nigerians not be angry with you?

“In 1999, you were at this party. In 2006, in 2014, you moved to another party. In 2019, you came back to another party. “Now, in 2025, you have moved to another party? To rescue whom?

“You want to rescue your stomach; it’s not Nigerians you want to rescue,” the minister said. Wike also attacked the credibility of the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, questioning his democratic values while in office. “Some of you have sympathy for somebody you don’t know.

“You say Peter Obi will be President. President where? For eight years, he was governor; he never conducted local government elections. “That is what you describe as democracy. Only you were the governor and chairman of the local governments,” Wike said.

He went on to challenge the sincerity of some of the coalition leaders, questioning their achievements while holding top political positions.

“Ask yourself a question. Just ask yourself. “I was a Senate President for eight years, for example, and I cannot provide a road to my local government, Otukpo, and I will fly a helicopter to Otukpo, eight years! “It is now, you say you want to rescue Nigeria.

Which Nigeria do you want to rescue?” he asked. He said many of them had enough time in power to effect meaningful change but failed to do so.

“Somebody was speaker for eight years, governor, eight years, minister, eight years, he didn’t know that Nigerians were angry. “It’s just these two years he left office, you’re telling Nigerians that Nigerians are angry.

“Why won’t they be angry? Why won’t they be angry when, in eight years as Minister of Transportation, you borrowed so much money from China, making us highly indebted? “You have borrowed the future of Nigerians.

“You said Nigerians are angry; they are angry with you,” Wike said. Meanwhile, the Vicar of Saint James Anglican Church, Venerable Ben Idume, charged Wike to remain focused and connected to God in his political journey and other areas of his life.

According to the clergyman, the minister can only continue to excel with impactful services to humanity, if he is able to retain God at the centre of his life.

Idume, who also honoured the Minister with the church’s “Ambassador of Christ” in recognition of his excellent infrastructural development in FCT, also urged him to remain unwavering in doing what is right.