Wike: Opposition Behind Claims Of Genocide Against Christians

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has blamed the opposition for the claims that Christians were being killed in Nigeria. Wike spoke as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today yesterday, where he described the move as ‘politics too far.’ He, however, refused to list one opposition leader or elaborate further on what he meant.

When asked if opposition was fuelling the narrative of a Christian genocide, Wike said: “It is very obvi- ous and I have said this.” “The problem we have today is Mr President’s own nature of politics, you can see the collapse of the opposition. “It will be difficult for anybody.

The opposition today has seen that no party is prepared to challenge the President returning to power. “What do we do? Should we allow him to just go in like that without challenges?

We must do something and one of the things to do is bring up such things that will divide the country.” Wike said the narrative of genocide under Presi- dent Bola Tinubu’s admin- istration is “politics taken too far.”

“It is an indictment that a government I am serving, anybody will allege that that government is supporting genocide, killing of Chris- tians and I am still in that government.

“This is politics taken too far. The Inspector General of Police is a Christian, the Director General of State Security Service is a Christian, the Chief of Defence (Staff) is a Christian “Tell me how any rightthinking person will think that we will sit in a government and support the kill- ing of our own people?” he queried. According to Wike, the killings of Nigerians in any part of the country do not bring joy to any Nigerian leader.

When asked if he was worried about Trump’s pos- sible invasion of Nigeria, Wike did not categorically reply to the question. Weighing in on whether Trump was playing the politics, the Minister said: “There could be some mis- information or distortion. It’s unfortunate.”