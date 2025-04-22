Wike On A Mission To Destroy The Opposition – Rivers PDP Chair

Share

The acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State. Robinson Ewor claims the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike is working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to destroy all opposition parties.

Speaking on television yesterday, Ewor said Wike deliberately worked against the PDP by forming the “G5 Governors” to narrow Atiku Abubakar’s chances of winning the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “Wike wanted to be President, but Atiku won the party’s ticket. “Thereafter, Wike wanted to be the Vice Presidential candidate, but because Atiku did not pick him, he started the crisis in the PDP.

“He was the genesis of the crisis in the PDP because Wike lost the presidential ticket.” The Rivers PDP chief also said the former governor is no longer a member of the PDP and has no moral justification to advise its leaders.

Ewor said: “Nyesom Wike is no longer a member of the PDP. “Nyesom Wike today exists in the PDP because he’s on a mission to destroy the PDP, to destroy the opposition in the country, not just Rivers State.”

He added: “How do you advise the party, which you are no longer a member? “How do you advise people you’re busy destroying? How do you advise a party that you’re at the forefront of destroying?

“The crisis in the PDP today is not because the PDP is in crisis; it is because the minister is on a mission to destroy the party. “He has started it in Rivers State.

What is the crime or sin of Fubara? He did not commit any crime, but because he wanted to control the structure of the party, the structure of government, the House of Assembly and every other known structure in the state to enable him to rig the election in 2027 for the APC. “This is just the crisis in Rivers State.”

