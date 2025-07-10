Wike: Okpebholo’s S’Court Victory Is Victory For Edo People

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has described the Supreme Court’s affirmation of Governor Monday Okpebholo’s election victory as a triumph for the people of Edo State.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, Wike said the apex court ruling confirmed the mandate freely given to Okpebholo by Edo voters during the September 2024 governorship election.

He urged the governor to use the opportunity to deepen good governance and ensure that the dividends of democracy reach the grassroots.

“This victory is for the people of Edo State, who elected Governor Okpebholo. It is a call for greater commitment to the service of the people,” Wike said.

He congratulated the governor and encouraged him to remain focused on the task of uplifting the state and improving the lives of its citizens.

Wike also appealed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asuerime Ighodalo, and other political opponents to rally behind the governor in the collective interest of the state.

“Now that a final answer has been provided as to who actually won the governorship election, it behoves on all opponents of the governor to, in the collective interest of Edo State, join hands with him,” Wike stated.