Wike: Okowa’s Decision To Support Tinubu Commendable

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has described the decision of former Delta State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa, to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as commendable.

This follows Okowa’s defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside the current Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and some PDP stalwarts on Wednesday.

In a statement signed by Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the Minister said the former governor has demonstrated commitment to the cause of a southern presidency.

He stated, “It is another endorsement of the President’s good governance and commitment to the development of the country.”

Wike described Okowa’s public support for President Tinubu as Atiku Abubakar’s former running mate as “a vindication of the position I took in 2023, which was based on the interest of a united Nigeria.”

“I commend Dr. Okowa and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for this heartwarming decision, which must have been informed by the good governance and commitment of President Bola Tinubu to the unity and development of Nigeria.

“That is what I’ve always told people—to speak up in support, not just complain when things don’t go their way.

“They have stepped forward at the right time to show support for the President so that the people of the Niger Delta can benefit more from this administration, and I commend them.

“I am particularly happy that what I saw before the 2023 presidential election, others are now seeing as well and are joining the Renewed Hope train,” the Minister added.

