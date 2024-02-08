Wike, NSA, Security Chiefs Summoned Over Insecurity In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and the Security Chiefs have been summoned by the House of Representatives over insecurity in Abuja.

This came to the fore when Hon.Dominic Okafor representing Anambra State moved a motion during the plenary on Wednesday, saying the issue of insecurity in the FCT is “very disappointing and unbefitting of a federal capital city”.

“The federal capital territory is and remains the seat of the federal government from where national policies are formulated, headquarters of federal government agencies are domiciled, international edifices are located, majority of foreigners and visitors are resident,” Okafor said.

“The level of insecurity raving the centre of unity in recent times, is, to say the least, very disappointing and unbefitting of a federal capital city where there are escalating cases of ‘one chance’, armed robberies, banditry and rampant kidnappings and killings.”

He also said since when the previous administration made registration and linking of the national identity number (NIN) compulsory, there has never been a time it was deployed to tackle or address insecurity in the FCT or the nation as a whole.

The motion was adopted when it was put to a voice vote by Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house.

The house, in its resolution invited the minister of FCT, NSA and heads of all security agencies for an emergency security briefing and strategy.

The green chamber also asked the FCT minister to install closed circuit cameras in the nation’s capital and equip security personnel with modern equipment to combat the rising insecurity.

The house mandated the heads of all security agencies to urgently collaborate among themselves, train and set up special units within their formations to track and clamp down on criminal elements within and around the FCT.

The house also asked the heads of all security agencies to immediately commence the use of the registered NIN in their technology to trace and curb insecurity across the country.