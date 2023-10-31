Wike Not Political Orphan: N/Delta Leaders Warn Gumi, Others

…as Wike says, I fear no threat

Leaders of different ethnic nationalities from the Niger Delta region on Tuesday warned Sheikh Ahmed Gumi and other potential attackers to stay away from the Minister of Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike, noting that he is not a political orphan.

The leaders who paid a solidarity visit to the Minister in Abuja said they were miffed by the unguarded statement credited to the Sheikh, arrogating exclusive ownership of Abuja to a particular tribe and religion.

In a speech read by former Presidential Amnesty Programme Coordinator, Kingsley Kuku, the group warned all politicians to know that any attack on Wike will be considered as an affront to the collective interest of the region.

” Wike is not a political orphan from the Niger Delta, he has a strong socio-political base. So we take very serious exception to the call for the Minister’s sack and to the blackmail on the President with denial of electoral/political support in far away 2027 should the President fail to do his bidding.

” To say the least, Gummi’s abrogation of exclusive ownership and monopoly of administration of Abuja by a given ethno-religious region in Nigeria is not only disgusting, senseless but also puerile, hubristic, irresponsible and divisive”

While the group assured the Minister of their total support, they also urged him to ignore all distractions, capable of depleting his energy to deliver on his Ministerial mandate in Abuja.

The Minister in his remarks, said he has resolved to remain focused on assisting President Bola Tinubu to achieve his administration’s agenda.

Wike called on the leadership of the Niger Delta Region to support the President’s policies, even though his decision for good governance may not be smooth as expected.

He also assured them that with Tinubu’s support, he would never be threatened by any political attackers.