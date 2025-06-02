Wike: Nobody Can Uproot Me From PDP

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed his political stance ahead of the 2027 general elections, declaring his full support for President Bola Tinubu and vowing to lead his re-election campaign to victory.

Speaking during a live media parley on Monday, monitored by New Telegraph, Wike dismissed speculations about his loyalty and reiterated that he is a political asset to the current administration.

“I will support Asiwaju. The way we won other elections is the way we will win again,” Wike said. “I’m not a liability; I’m an asset. Whether you agree or not, I’m an asset. Whether you like me or not, it doesn’t change the fact — I am an asset, and I will ensure Tinubu wins a second term.”

The former Rivers State governor emphasized that he cannot be part of any plan by the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and would actively oppose any coalition aimed at truncating Tinubu’s chances in 2027.

According to him, despite his current alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, he remains a PDP member and cannot be expelled by those he described as lesser contributors to the party.

“Let me tell you, if I say something about the PDP today and they’re telling me to leave, I say no — you are the one to leave the party. I won’t leave. Nobody can push me out of the PDP,” Wike declared. “I have made more sacrifices for the PDP than those accusing me of anti-party activities.”

Wike blamed the PDP for its own misfortunes, particularly its failure to uphold an agreement to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to the South.

“In 2023, did I not tell you I wouldn’t support their presidential candidate?” he asked. “I said, based on equity, justice, and fairness, the presidency should go to the South. You can’t have the presidential candidate and the national chairman from the same region. You take one, and you give us one.

“Believing Atiku would win, they said to hell with fairness. And I stood by my word — I didn’t support.”

Wike insisted that his position was not driven by personal interest but by a broader commitment to justice and national balance, stressing that those who tried to “kill” the PDP with selfish ambitions will not succeed.

