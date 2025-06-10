Wike: No Favouritism In Use Of Renovated ICC Named After Tinubu

Share

In a bold statement underscoring a new era of accountability and transparency, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has emphasized that personal relationships or political connections will play no role in accessing the newly renovated International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

Speaking during the official commissioning of the refurbished ICC by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Wike announced that all users of the facility, regardless of status, must pay applicable fees, affirming the administration’s commitment to maintaining the iconic infrastructure through sustainable financing.

“I want to let everybody know, whether you are a ministry or an agency, if you want to use this (ICC), you have to pay something; that’s the only way it can be sustained,” Wike stated. “Nothing like ‘my brother or my sister is going to have a wedding’.”

The event, which took place shortly after President Tinubu returned from Lagos following the Sallah celebrations, also marked the renaming of the International Conference Centre Abuja to “Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre” in honour of the President.

The comprehensive renovation of the ICC, originally constructed under the leadership of former Military Head of State General Ibrahim Babangida, was executed at a cost of ₦39 billion, funded by the FCT Administration. The facelift is part of Wike’s broader infrastructure renewal strategy for the capital city.

President Tinubu praised Wike’s attention to detail and commitment to quality, urging him to stay focused and remain impervious to political distractions.

“Minister Wike has shown what Nigerians are capable of when we set our minds to excellence,” Tinubu noted. “This project reflects our national character—defined by ambition, determination, and standards.”

