Wike: No Compensation Is Enough For Abuja Natives’ Sacrifice

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Friday acknowledged that no amount of compensation can adequately repay the indigenous people of Abuja for the sacrifice of their ancestral lands to pave the way for the development of Nigeria’s capital city.

Wike made the remark during the inauguration of the newly completed N5 road network in the Lifecamp District of Abuja, an event presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking at the event, the Minister emphasized that while monetary compensation had been paid, it could never fully account for the cultural and historical losses experienced by the native communities.

“The development of Abuja has come at a great cost to the natives who have lost their ancestral homes,” Wike stated. “Whatever compensation we pay cannot be enough for the sacrifices you have made.”

He commended the residents for their eventual cooperation, noting that their initial opposition to expansion plans was understandable given the displacement they faced.

“Let me thank all the people, particularly the residents here, who were initially opposed to the development but eventually understood and cooperated,” he said. “Everyone wants to live in the capital city, but that comes with sacrifices, especially for the original inhabitants who have had to give up their traditional lands.”

Wike also appreciated the efforts of his team, led by the Permanent Secretary, for their dedication to the project.

“I want to thank the entire team that has worked tirelessly from day one until now. It hasn’t been easy, but their commitment has brought us to this milestone,” he added.

