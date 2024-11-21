Wike: Nigerians Will Surely Testify About President Tinubu’s Administration

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Thursday said that Nigerians will definitely testify about President Bola Tinubu’s government before the end of his first tenure.

Wike, who inspected ongoing road projects at Paikon Kore, Gwagwalada Area Council, said those criticizing the current administration have refused to see the good works going on.

The Minister said, “Criticism must always be there, and you cannot run away from it. But it is not everything that you have to react to.

“ Let the people see for themselves. But I can tell you, before this administration ends this first tenure, you will see that Nigerians will also say, indeed, things have really changed. Just like you can say that Abuja has changed.

On why the FCTA had been executing road projects in rural areas, the Minister noted that the Area Councils do not have the resources for the magnitude of infrastructure needed to make life better for rural dwellers.

“ The council chairmen are working in tandem with us. They are supporting whatever we are doing, and I think, too, they are also doing their best within the promises and developmental funds they have. I have seen where most of them have invited me to come and commission some of the projects which have been backed up.

“ We don’t expect them to cover this kind of project, because they don’t have such resources. But the main thing they are giving us is support to carry out these projects without any protest”, the Minister added.

